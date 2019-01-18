Board of Kajaria Ceramics approves extension of time for expansion of capacity at Malutana facility

-
At meeting held on 18 January 2019The board of Kajaria Ceramics at its meeting held on 18 January 2019 has approved the extension of time for the expansion of capacity of manufacturing polished vitrified tiles at the existing facility at Malutana, Rajasthan from 6.50MSM per annum to 12.10MSM per annum & the said expansion is now to be made by 31 March 2020.
