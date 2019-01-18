Parag Milk Foods launches 'Pride of Cows' in Delhi NCR

Parag Foods announced the expansion of its premium 'Pride of Cows' in the National Capital.

With the aim to provide a farm fresh experience to consumers in Delhi, the company will airlift the from India's largest farm, located in Manchar, near Pune. This expansion is a strategic move towards strengthening Food's offerings in the Northern region.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)