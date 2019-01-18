JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Rallis India slides after weak Q3 outcome
Business Standard

Parag Milk Foods launches 'Pride of Cows' in Delhi NCR

Capital Market 

Parag Milk Foods announced the expansion of its premium milk brand 'Pride of Cows' in the National Capital.

With the aim to provide a farm fresh experience to consumers in Delhi, the company will airlift the milk from India's largest dairy farm, located in Manchar, near Pune. This expansion is a strategic move towards strengthening Parag Milk Food's offerings in the Northern region.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 11:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements