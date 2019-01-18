Parag Milk Foods launches 'Pride of Cows' in Delhi NCR

-
Parag Milk Foods announced the expansion of its premium milk brand 'Pride of Cows' in the National Capital.
With the aim to provide a farm fresh experience to consumers in Delhi, the company will airlift the milk from India's largest dairy farm, located in Manchar, near Pune. This expansion is a strategic move towards strengthening Parag Milk Food's offerings in the Northern region.
