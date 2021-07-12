Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 770, down 0.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 38.53% in last one year as compared to a 45.32% rally in NIFTY and a 47.5% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 770, down 0.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 15698.65. The Sensex is at 52355.57, down 0.06%.Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has eased around 4.64% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10420.3, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 764.65, down 0.23% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd jumped 38.53% in last one year as compared to a 45.32% rally in NIFTY and a 47.5% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 115.33 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

