Ruby Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vardhman Holdings Ltd, Expleo Solutions Ltd, Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd and Jindal Worldwide Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 July 2021.
Ruby Mills Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 285.9 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 84087 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3716 shares in the past one month.
Vardhman Holdings Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 3175.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 983 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 170 shares in the past one month.
Expleo Solutions Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1096.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 87486 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22313 shares in the past one month.
Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd gained 19.96% to Rs 135.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27569 shares in the past one month.
Jindal Worldwide Ltd rose 18.36% to Rs 89.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99093 shares in the past one month.
