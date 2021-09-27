Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gains for fifth session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 799.5, up 2.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.95% in last one year as compared to a 59.17% gain in NIFTY and a 35.37% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 799.5, up 2.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 17871.45. The Sensex is at 60136.62, up 0.15%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added around 1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10429.05, up 2.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 802.35, up 2.73% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 29.95% in last one year as compared to a 59.17% gain in NIFTY and a 35.37% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 66.83 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

