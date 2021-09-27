EIH Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Chalet Hotels Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Nirlon Ltd and Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 September 2021.

EIH Ltd surged 11.73% to Rs 140.5 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chalet Hotels Ltd spiked 11.68% to Rs 242. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd soared 10.95% to Rs 670.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60409 shares in the past one month.

Nirlon Ltd advanced 10.48% to Rs 345.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6638 shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd jumped 9.53% to Rs 582.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49111 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17318 shares in the past one month.

