EIH Associated Hotels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd, B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd and Kuantum Papers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 September 2021.

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd spiked 14.64% to Rs 413 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5191 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2389 shares in the past one month.

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd soared 12.43% to Rs 99.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6689 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7065 shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd surged 11.37% to Rs 213.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3519 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 849 shares in the past one month.

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd rose 9.83% to Rs 26.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41050 shares in the past one month.

Kuantum Papers Ltd spurt 9.82% to Rs 79.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15470 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3767 shares in the past one month.

