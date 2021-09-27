-
ALSO READ
Salona Cotspin reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.11 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Salona Cotspin standalone net profit rises 2260.00% in the June 2021 quarter
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Orient Press Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Maximus International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd, B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd and Kuantum Papers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 September 2021.
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd, B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd and Kuantum Papers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 September 2021.
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd spiked 14.64% to Rs 413 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5191 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2389 shares in the past one month.
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd soared 12.43% to Rs 99.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6689 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7065 shares in the past one month.
Salona Cotspin Ltd surged 11.37% to Rs 213.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3519 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 849 shares in the past one month.
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd rose 9.83% to Rs 26.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41050 shares in the past one month.
Kuantum Papers Ltd spurt 9.82% to Rs 79.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15470 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3767 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU