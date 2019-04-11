Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 0.53%, rises for fifth straight session

& Ltd is quoting at Rs 673.8, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.48% in last one year as compared to a 10.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 24.3% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

& Mahindra Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 673.8, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 11578.8. The Sensex is at 38553.23, down 0.08%. Ltd has dropped around 2.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has dropped around 1.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8644.5, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 678.45, up 0.72% on the day. is down 14.48% in last one year as compared to a 10.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 24.3% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 16.88 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)