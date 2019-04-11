Volumes jump at Bharat Dynamics Ltd counter

witnessed volume of 9.66 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 205.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4693 shares

Supreme Industries Ltd, WABCO India Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 April 2019.

witnessed volume of 9.66 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 205.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4693 shares. The stock increased 8.27% to Rs.316.95. Volumes stood at 2622 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 35027 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 21.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1601 shares. The stock rose 0.17% to Rs.1,130.00. Volumes stood at 1011 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 17582 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2022 shares. The stock slipped 0.02% to Rs.6,346.80. Volumes stood at 568 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 3.23 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81946 shares. The stock slipped 0.07% to Rs.664.15. Volumes stood at 3.27 lakh shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 13.78 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.89 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.94% to Rs.350.05. Volumes stood at 1.65 lakh shares in the last session.

