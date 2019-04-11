JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Welspun Corp gains after bagging pipe orders
Business Standard

Volumes jump at Bharat Dynamics Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Bharat Dynamics Ltd witnessed volume of 9.66 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 205.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4693 shares

Supreme Industries Ltd, WABCO India Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 April 2019.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd witnessed volume of 9.66 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 205.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4693 shares. The stock increased 8.27% to Rs.316.95. Volumes stood at 2622 shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd registered volume of 35027 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 21.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1601 shares. The stock rose 0.17% to Rs.1,130.00. Volumes stood at 1011 shares in the last session.

WABCO India Ltd registered volume of 17582 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2022 shares. The stock slipped 0.02% to Rs.6,346.80. Volumes stood at 568 shares in the last session.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd registered volume of 3.23 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81946 shares. The stock slipped 0.07% to Rs.664.15. Volumes stood at 3.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharti Airtel Ltd witnessed volume of 13.78 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.89 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.94% to Rs.350.05. Volumes stood at 1.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU