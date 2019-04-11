Shankara Building Products Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
Manappuram Finance Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd and Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 April 2019.
Shankara Building Products Ltd soared 5.50% to Rs 508.25 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14199 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17481 shares in the past one month.
Manappuram Finance Ltd surged 4.62% to Rs 125.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.27 lakh shares in the past one month.
SpiceJet Ltd spiked 3.55% to Rs 97.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.91 lakh shares in the past one month.
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd jumped 3.47% to Rs 349. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month.
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd spurt 2.92% to Rs 367.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 416 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7800 shares in the past one month.
