Mahindra & Mahindra receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Mahindra & Mahindra has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under -
Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated - Rs.1100 crore Long Term Rating - CRISIL AAA/Stable (Reaffirmed) Short Term Rating - CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed)
Rs.500 crore Non Convertible Debentures - CRISIL AAA/Stable (Assigned) Rs.475 crore Non Convertible Debentures - CRISIL AAA/Stable (Reaffirmed) Rs.500 crore Non Convertible Debentures - CRISIL AAA/Stable (Reaffirmed)
Rs.1000 crore Commercial Paper - CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed)
