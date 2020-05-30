JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

India's forex reserves jumps by US$ 3.01 billion in the week ended 22 May

Board of Shree Renuka Sugars to consider fund raising through ECBs
Business Standard

Mahindra & Mahindra receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Mahindra & Mahindra has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under -

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated - Rs.1100 crore Long Term Rating - CRISIL AAA/Stable (Reaffirmed) Short Term Rating - CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed)

Rs.500 crore Non Convertible Debentures - CRISIL AAA/Stable (Assigned) Rs.475 crore Non Convertible Debentures - CRISIL AAA/Stable (Reaffirmed) Rs.500 crore Non Convertible Debentures - CRISIL AAA/Stable (Reaffirmed)

Rs.1000 crore Commercial Paper - CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 30 2020. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU