Manappuram Finance announces cessation of director

With effect from 31 May 2020

Manappuram Finance announced that B N Raveendra Babu (DIN:00043622) is stepping down from the position of Executive Director on the Board of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 31 May 2020. He will continue to be on the Board of Directors of the Company as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director.

