JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Eight core infra sector output dips 38.1% in April 2020
Business Standard

Manappuram Finance announces cessation of director

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

With effect from 31 May 2020

Manappuram Finance announced that B N Raveendra Babu (DIN:00043622) is stepping down from the position of Executive Director on the Board of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 31 May 2020. He will continue to be on the Board of Directors of the Company as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 17:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU