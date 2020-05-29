Sun Pharma receives DCGI approval to initiate clinical trail with Nafamostat Mesilate in Covid-19 patients

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to initiate a clinical trial with Nafamostat Mesilate in Covid-19 patients.

Nafamostat is approved in Japan for improvement of acute symptoms of pancreatitis and treatment of Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC).

