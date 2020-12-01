Mahindra & Mahindra records auto sales growth of 4% in Nov

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall auto sales (passenger vehicles+ commercial vehicles+ exports) for the month of November 2020 stood at 42,731 vehicles, compared to 41,235 in November 2019, a growth of 4%.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 17,971 vehicles in November 2020, compared to 14,161 vehicles in November 2019, registering a growth of 27%.

The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 18,212 vehicles in November 2020, a growth of 24% over same period last year.

Exports for the month of November 2020 were at 1,636 vehicles

