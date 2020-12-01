Wockhardt hosts visit of UK PM at its Wrexham facility

Wockhardt, today, 30 November 2020, hosted a visit at its Wrexham facility in North Wales of the Prime Minster of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister inspected the Wockhardt's fill finish production line and was accompanied by local Wrexham conservative MP Sarah Atherton.

The UK Government has reserved one fill and finish production line at Wockhardt UK for its exclusive use for 18 months in order to guarantee the supply of vaccines required to fight against COVID-19.

