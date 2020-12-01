PNC Infratech receives LoA for EPC project worth Rs 1000.72 cr

-
-
PNC Infratech has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for an EPC Project namely Upgradation of Canal System from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and BCR Complex from foreshore of Srisailam Reservoir and Improvements to existing SRBC/GNSS Canal up to berm level from Banakacherla Complex to Gorukallu Balancing Reservoir from KM 0.000 to KM 56.775 in Andhra Pradesh from the Water Resources Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, on 30 November 2020 for a value of Rs. 1000.72 crore.
