MOIL announces revision in prices of Manganese Ore and other products

With effect from 01 July 2021

MOIL has revised the prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from 01 July 2021 as under:

1. The prices of all grades of Ferro, SMGR grades (Mn30% & Mn25%), Fines and Chemical grades have been increased by 7.5 % w.e.f 01 July 2021 on the prices prevailing since 01 June 2021.

2.The basic price of Electrolytic Manganese Di-oxide (EMD) has been continued as prevailing since 01 April 2021.

3.Ferro Manganese/Ferro Manganese Slag and some identified grades of Manganese Ore will continue to be sold by e-auction as well as through Metal Mandi (M3) of MSTC, in line with the existing policy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)