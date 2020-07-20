JUST IN
India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 82.05% in the June 2020 quarter
Chennai Petroleum Corporation raises Rs 810 cr via private placement of NCDs

Capital Market 

Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL) has issued and allotted 8100 Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Senior, Redeemable, Non-Cumulative, Taxable, Non-Convertible, Bonds in the Nature of Debentures (Series I - 2021) of Rs. 10,00,000/- each aggregating to Rs. 810 crore on Private Placement Basis on 17 July 2020 to meet the funding of CAPEX and financing business activities.

First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 18:03 IST

