Chennai Petroleum Corporation raises Rs 810 cr via private placement of NCDs

Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL) has issued and allotted 8100 Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Senior, Redeemable, Non-Cumulative, Taxable, Non-Convertible, Bonds in the Nature of Debentures (Series I - 2021) of Rs. 10,00,000/- each aggregating to Rs. 810 crore on Private Placement Basis on 17 July 2020 to meet the funding of CAPEX and financing business activities.

