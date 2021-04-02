Malaysia Market ends higher on Thursday

Bursa Malaysia stock market finished session higher on Thursday, 1 April 2021, following gains in other regional burses, as investor cheered President Joe Biden $2.3 trillion infrastructure pitch and the possible impact on growth and inflation.

At closing bell, the benchmark FBM KLCI advanced 9.13 points to end at 1,582.64 after moving between 1,576.33 and 1,586.26 throughout the day.

On the broader market, gainers trounced losers 787 to 354, while 402 counters were unchanged, 581 untraded and nine others suspended.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index grew 31.55 points to 15,252.54, the Industrial Products and Services Index grew 1.91 points to 193.05, and the Plantation Index was 22.25 points higher to 7,033.76.

