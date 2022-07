RattanIndia's drone company shortlisted for Govt.'s PLI scheme

RattanIndia Enterprise announced that Throttle Aerospace Systems (TAS) has been shortlisted for the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme for Drones and Drone components by Govt. of India.

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) made the announcement on the beneficiaries of the PLI scheme on 6 July 2022.

RattanIndia Enterprises had recently acquired majority of shareholding in India's leading drone company Throttle Aerospace Systems (TAS) through NeoSky India, a wholly owned subsidiary of REL.

