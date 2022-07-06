Ganesh Benzoplast acquires plot of land at JNPT

-
ALSO READ
Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd ventures into Ethanol and ENA at Nasik
Ganesh Benzoplast bags contract from ANA Oils for supply of liquid storage tank
Shree Ganesh Remedies bags Jaiswal Pharmachem plot in Gujarat
Dredging Corporation of India bags 3-year maintenance contract from JNPT
Tata Motors gains after JLR inks partnership with NVIDIA
-
To handle and store liquid cargoGanesh Benzoplast (GBL) has signed the lease deed in respect of the allotment of a plot of land on lease for 25 years, at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT). The land, admeasuring 4.5 hectares (45,090 square meters), has been leased out to GBL from 2022 to 2047. GBL intends to build storage tanks at the site for the handling and storage of liquid cargo - edible oil, acetone, acetic acid, ammonia, propane etc.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU