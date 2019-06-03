Mandhana Retail Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Birla Cable Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Capital Trust Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Mandhana Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.28 crore in the March 2019 quarter
PG Electroplast Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Don't think it is right time to experiment, says Mandhana after loss
-
Sales decline 10.55% to Rs 49.36 croreNet Loss of Mandhana Retail Ventures reported to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.55% to Rs 49.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 9.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.69% to Rs 219.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 257.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales49.3655.18 -11 219.28257.03 -15 OPM %-1.303.77 -1.947.65 - PBDT-0.381.80 PL 3.9619.18 -79 PBT-1.310.89 PL 0.1015.51 -99 NP-1.40-0.43 -226 -0.599.03 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU