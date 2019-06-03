Scanpoint Geomatics standalone net profit rises 2.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.70% to Rs 15.46 croreNet profit of Scanpoint Geomatics rose 2.67% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.70% to Rs 15.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.53% to Rs 1.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.30% to Rs 39.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales15.4618.34 -16 39.7031.94 24 OPM %9.906.60 -6.656.83 - PBDT1.430.96 49 3.021.98 53 PBT1.220.76 61 2.241.25 79 NP0.770.75 3 1.671.18 42
