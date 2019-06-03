Scanpoint Geomatics standalone net profit rises 2.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 15.70% to Rs 15.46 crore

Net profit of rose 2.67% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.70% to Rs 15.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.53% to Rs 1.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.30% to Rs 39.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

15.4618.3439.7031.949.906.606.656.831.430.963.021.981.220.762.241.250.770.751.671.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)