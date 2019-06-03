Upasana Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.40 croreNet loss of Upasana Finance reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 57.14% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 1.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.400.30 33 1.060.53 100 OPM %42.5053.33 -60.3871.70 - PBDT0.170.16 6 0.640.38 68 PBT0.170.16 6 0.640.38 68 NP-0.030.06 PL 0.440.28 57
