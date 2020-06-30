Mangalam Organics standalone net profit declines 18.41% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.01% to Rs 81.92 croreNet profit of Mangalam Organics declined 18.41% to Rs 12.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.01% to Rs 81.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 106.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.02% to Rs 47.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 72.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.80% to Rs 374.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 424.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales81.92106.40 -23 374.52424.62 -12 OPM %32.1925.88 -23.0525.58 - PBDT24.6626.58 -7 82.15106.80 -23 PBT21.4624.56 -13 73.18100.59 -27 NP12.8515.75 -18 47.9472.66 -34
