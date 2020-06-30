Mangalam Organics standalone net profit declines 18.41% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.01% to Rs 81.92 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Organics declined 18.41% to Rs 12.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.01% to Rs 81.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 106.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.02% to Rs 47.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 72.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.80% to Rs 374.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 424.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

81.92106.40374.52424.6232.1925.8823.0525.5824.6626.5882.15106.8021.4624.5673.18100.5912.8515.7547.9472.66

