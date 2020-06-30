Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit rises 14.20% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.65% to Rs 134.59 crore

Net profit of Ingersoll-Rand (India) rose 14.20% to Rs 19.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.65% to Rs 134.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 191.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.52% to Rs 84.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.53% to Rs 705.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 739.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

