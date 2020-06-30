Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit rises 14.20% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 29.65% to Rs 134.59 croreNet profit of Ingersoll-Rand (India) rose 14.20% to Rs 19.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.65% to Rs 134.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 191.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.52% to Rs 84.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.53% to Rs 705.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 739.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales134.59191.31 -30 705.62739.07 -5 OPM %11.5612.81 -14.0014.26 - PBDT30.3131.57 -4 132.29138.82 -5 PBT26.0728.71 -9 114.03127.45 -11 NP19.2216.83 14 84.5980.93 5
