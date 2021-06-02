Marico Ltd gains for third straight session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 489.5, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.16% in last one year as compared to a 54.02% jump in NIFTY and a 18.68% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 489.5, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 15497.1. The Sensex is at 51560, down 0.72%. Marico Ltd has gained around 9.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35241.2, down 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 489.95, up 1.37% on the day. Marico Ltd is up 46.16% in last one year as compared to a 54.02% jump in NIFTY and a 18.68% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 53.69 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)