Tata Consumer Products Ltd soars 0.64%, rises for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 670.05, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 82.75% in last one year as compared to a 54.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.68% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 670.05, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 15497.1. The Sensex is at 51576.33, down 0.69%. Tata Consumer Products Ltd has slipped around 1.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35241.2, down 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 670.65, up 1.02% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd is up 82.75% in last one year as compared to a 54.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.68% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 92.31 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

