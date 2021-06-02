Emami Paper Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd, Alphageo (India) Ltd, Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd and Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 June 2021.
Emami Paper Mills Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 152.4 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 17995 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4569 shares in the past one month.
Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 13.98. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9951 shares in the past one month.
Alphageo (India) Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 286.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48846 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5465 shares in the past one month.
Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd rose 18.86% to Rs 32.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52434 shares in the past one month.
Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd exploded 17.70% to Rs 56.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47691 shares in the past one month.
