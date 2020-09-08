Market drifts lower in early trade

Key indices are trading with modest losses in early trade. At 9:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 49 points or 0.13% at 38,368.23. The Nifty 50 index was down 7.75 points or 0.07% at 11,347.30.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was off 0.02%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.05%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, is positive. On the BSE, 856 shares rose and 810 shares fell. A total of 90 shares were unchanged.

Stocks in news:

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.27%. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories along with its subsidiaries announced the launch of Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per Single-dose Syringe, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Faslodex (fulvestrant) Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL), approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Bharat Dynamics slumped 12.98% to Rs 334.60. The Government will sell up to 1,83,28,125 equity shares in company through offer for sale route on September 8-9, with an option to additionally sell 91,64,063 equity shares (representing 15% of total paid up equity capital). Floor price of the offer will be Rs 330 per share.

Shree Cement fell 0.65%. Rating agency CARE Ratings has reaffirmed rating on the company's commercial paper of Rs 600 crore at CARE A1+ (A One Plus).

EIH rose 1.3%. The company's board has considered and approved the raising of funds by issuance and allotment of equity shares for up to an aggregate amount of up to Rs 350 crore by way of a rights issue.

Amber Enterprises India rose 0.59% to Rs 1,848.65. The company's board approved QIP issue on September 7 at a floor price of Rs 1,798.72 per share.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports shed 0.47%. The company has fixed 5 October 2020 as record date for sub-division of one equity share of Rs 2 each into two equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.

Global Markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are mostly higher on Tuesday, as Japan released revised gross domestic product figures for the second quarter.

Japan's revised GDP figures for the April-June quarter showed the country's economy shrinking an annualized 28.1%, according to second preliminary estimates released by the Cabinet Office. It was worse than preliminary estimates released in mid-August, which had shown the country's economy shrinking 27.8% on an annualized basis in April-June.

Meanwhile, tensions are also escalating between the U.K. and European Union, putting at risk chances of a post-Brexit trade deal in the coming months.

In US, financial markets were shut on Monday for a public holiday.

Back home, key domestic indices ended with minor gains after volatile session on Monday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 60.05 points or 0.16% at 38,417.23. The Nifty 50 index added 21.20 points or 0.19% at 11,355.05.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 6.93 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 815.82 crore in the Indian equity market on 7 September, provisional data showed.

