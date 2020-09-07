JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Report

Sensex, Nifty end higher after volatile trade
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 0.93%

Capital Market 

Nifty Realty index closed down 0.93% at 218 today. The index has added 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd jumped 6.61%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd fell 2.45% and Oberoi Realty Ltd rose 2.17%.

The Nifty Realty index has decreased 14.00% over last one year compared to the 3.74% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has slid 0.78% and Nifty Commodities index has slid 0.61% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.19% to close at 11355.05 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.16% to close at 38417.23 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU