Market extends fall

Stocks extended initial fall and hit intraday low in in morning trade. At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 253.59 points or 0.7% at 35,756.25. The was down 84.80 points or 0.79% at 10,710.15.

Domestic stocks drifted lower in early trade on negative Asian stocks. Data showing a sharp drop in IIP in November 2018 also dented sentiment. The Sensex dropped below the psychological 36,000 level.

India's of industrial production (IIP) (base year 2011-12=100) moderated sharply to mere 0.5% in November 2018, compared with 8.4% growth recorded in October 2018. The industrial production growth for October 2018 has been revised upwards from 8.1% increase reported provisionally. The data released after market hours on Friday, 11 January 2019.

The output of manufacturing sector declined 0.4%, while the generation growth moderated to 5.1%% in November 2018. Further, the output growth also eased to 2.7% in November 2018.

The market sentiment was impacted by data showing that foreign funds were net sellers of Indian stocks on Friday, 11 January 2019. The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 687.20 crore on Friday, 11 January 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 123.17 crore on Friday, 11 January 2019, as per provisional data.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was down 0.65%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.47%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 719 shares rose and 1130 shares fell. A total of 112 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian shares were trading lower as investors kept a wary eye on looming Chinese trade data on increasing signs a slowdown in the world's second-biggest is dragging on global growth. Markets in are closed for a holiday.

Wall Street dipped slightly on Friday, breaking a five-session rally, as declined and investors looked ahead to earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.02% at 23,995.95 points, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.21% to 6,971.48. The S&P 500 ended down 0.01% at 2,596.26.

Back home, (down 2.11%), (down 1.88%), (down 1.7%), (down 1.48%) and (down 1.43%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.

(up 4.05%), (up 2.11%) and (up 1.05%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

fell 0.3%. announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Government of as its first telecom knowledge partner and is establishing a (CoE) for next-generation in the state. Tejas CoE will focus on training, skills development and mentoring of college students, young entrepreneurs and in the state. The announcement was made on Sunday, 13 January 2019.

