Market may extend gains

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could rise 24 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, shares in were mixed, following an overnight slip on Wall Street as investors watched developments on the US- trade front.

US stocks finished lower Monday, as investors turned cautious after initially cheering reports that the US and were close to completing a landmark trade deal. Profit booking on the back of a two-month rally from December lows also weighed on sentiment.

On the US data front, the Institute for Supply Management's survey of senior executives at banks, retailers, restaurants and the like rose to 59.7% last month from 56.7% in January.

Closer home, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 751.92 crore on 5 March 2019, as per provisional data released by the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 580.86 crore on 5 March 2019, as per provisional data.

Domestic stocks logged sharp gains yesterday, 5 March 2019, on broad based buying support. The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 378.73 points or 1.05% to settle at 36,442.54. The 50 index rose 123.95 points or 1.14% to settle at 10,987.45.

On the economic front, the unemployment rate in February 2019 was 7.2%. This was higher than the 7.1% unemployment rate in January 2019 and much higher than the 5.9% unemployment rate in February 2018 or the 5% in February 2017, according to data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) that was released on Tuesday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)