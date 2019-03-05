Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 3.13%, NIFTY jumps 1.14%

Auto index closed up 3.13% at 8676.6 today. The index has gained 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, added 7.80%, Ltd rose 7.63% and Tata Motors-DVR jumped 6.15%.

The Auto index has fallen 21.00% over last one year compared to the 6.07% increase in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, gained 3.11% and increased 2.65% on the day. In broad markets, the increased 1.14% to close at 10987.45 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.05% to close at 36442.54 today.

