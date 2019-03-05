Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 3.13%, NIFTY jumps 1.14%

Nifty Auto index closed up 3.13% at 8676.6 today. The index has gained 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Eicher Motors Ltd added 7.80%, Tata Motors Ltd rose 7.63% and Tata Motors-DVR jumped 6.15%.
The Nifty Auto index has fallen 21.00% over last one year compared to the 6.07% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index gained 3.11% and Nifty Metal index increased 2.65% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.14% to close at 10987.45 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.05% to close at 36442.54 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU