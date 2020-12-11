Market may open higher

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 39 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Friday as investors kept an eye on negotiations over additional fiscal stimulus in the U.S.

In US, stocks closed little changed on Thursday as lawmakers struggled to push through new fiscal stimulus before year-end. Sentiment was also dampened by the release of weaker-than-expected jobless claims data.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reportedly said negotiations over a new COVID-19 relief package were making a lot of progress, although lawmakers in both parties said action could take longer than originally hoped as sticking points remained and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's staff were skeptical compromises could be made.

The House of Representatives passed a government funding extension Wednesday that would keep the federal government running through December 18 and buy time for further negotiations for a bigger relief bill.

Meanwhile, an important U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended approval of Pfizer's Covid vaccine for emergency use.

Initial weekly jobless claims jumped to 853,000 last week. That marks the highest number of initial claims being filed since September and the first time since October that they topped 800,000.

Domestic markets:

Back home, domestic indices ended with small losses on Thursday as investors locked profit after recent steep gains. The S&P BSE Sensex, lost 143.62 points or 0.31% at 45,959.88. The Nifty 50 index lost 50.80 points or 0.38% at 13,478.30.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,259.98 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,275.22 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 December, provisional data showed.

