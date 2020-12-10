Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index rises 2.81%

Nifty FMCG index closed up 2.81% at 34054.8 today. The index is up 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Nestle India Ltd gained 4.46%, ITC Ltd jumped 3.55% and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd rose 3.35%.

The Nifty FMCG index is up 13.00% over last one year compared to the 13.17% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 1.62% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.54% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.38% to close at 13478.3 while the SENSEX is down 0.31% to close at 45959.88 today.

