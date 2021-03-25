Market may see volatility on F&O expiry

Trading could be volatile today as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month March series to April series. The March 2021 F&O contracts will expire today, 25 March 2021.

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 17 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Thursday as tech stocks in the region took a hit following a sell-off in the sector overnight on Wall Street.

US stocks gave up earlier gains and closed in the red Wednesday as tech stocks sold off, continuing a market rotation out of high-flying growth names.

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen appeared for a second day for virtual Capitol Hill testimony. Talking with members of the Senate Banking Committee, Powell said he expects the economy to experience superior growth in 2021 amid a recovery from the pandemic.

Investors are on edge as many regions of the world are seeing rising Covid-19 cases as highly contagious variants continue to spread. Germany and France are extending or enforcing new lockdown measures.

Domestic markets:

Back home, domestic equity benchmarks ended near the day's low amid significant selloff on Wednesday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 871.13 points or 1.74% to 49,180.31. The Nifty 50 index slumped 265.35 points or 1.79% to 14,549.40.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,951.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 612.80 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 March, provisional data showed.

