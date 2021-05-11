Market slumps in early trade on weak global cues

Key benchmark indices are trading weak in early trade on selling pressure in index pivotals. At 9:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 377.21 points or 0.76% at 49,125.20. The Nifty 50 index was down 122.05 points or 0.82% at 14,820.30. Weak global cues impacted sentiment.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.2%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.47%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, is positive. On the BSE, 1297 shares rose and 963 shares fell. A total of 127 shares were unchanged.

Stocks in news:

Oberoi Realty fell 0.74%. Oberoi Realty informed that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 14 May 2021 to consider and approve raising of funds by various modes.

InterGlobe Aviation rose 1.25%. InterGlobe Aviation said the board of directors of the company has approved raising upto Rs 3,000 crore through a QIP process.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) lost 3.37%. PNB has informed BSE that the meeting of the board of directors of the bank is scheduled on 14 May 2021, to consider and approve Qualified Institutions Placement of equity shares.

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) fell 0.63%. IOB informed that the meeting of the board of directors of the bank is scheduled on 17 May 2021 to consider and approve allotment of equity share to GoI on preferential basis

Nava Bharat Ventures advanced 4.49%. Nava Bharat Ventures informed that the company has synchronized the 60MW IPP in Odisha with the Grid and has commenced power flows for merchant trade henceforth.

Nxtdigital jumped 7.2%. Nxtdigital said its board on May 13, 2021 may consider the proposal of fund raising by offer and issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the company by way of a rights issue to the eligible shareholders.

Global Markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading lower on Tuesday, following a sell-off in tech stocks that weighed down major U.S. indexes overnight.

Technology shares led the broader market lower on Monday as investors dumped high-flying Big Tech stocks, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 off their record highs.

Back home, the market started the week on a firm note on the back of positive Asian cues. The S&P BSE Sensex, rose 295.94 points or 0.60% to 49,502.41. The Nifty 50 index rallied 119.20 points or 0.80% at 14,942.35.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 583.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 476.26 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 May, provisional data showed.

