Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 3.41%

Nifty PSE index ended up 3.41% at 3425.05 today. The index has added 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd jumped 13.58%, NMDC Ltd gained 8.25% and Coal India Ltd added 7.45%.

The Nifty PSE index has increased 53.00% over last one year compared to the 61.51% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 3.14% and Nifty Pharma index added 2.80% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.80% to close at 14942.35 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.60% to close at 49502.41 today.

