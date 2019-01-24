Market turns range bound

The market was range bound in early afternoon trade. At 12:20 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was up 51.49 points or 0.14% at 36,159.96. The index was up 8.50 points or 0.08% at 10,840.

Indices kicked off trading on a negative note due to mixed cues from other Asian stocks. Benchmarks bounced back from early lows and hit fresh intraday high in morning trade, tracking recovery in Asian shares. The Sensex and the Nifty pared gains and traded near flat line in mid-morning trade.

Broader market lagged. Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.11%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.32%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On BSE, 841 shares rose and 1316 shares fell. A total of 131 shares were unchanged.

IT shares were mixed. (up 2.25%), (up 1.46%), (up 0.63%), (up 0.38%), (up 0.37%) and (up 0.17%), edged higher. (down 0.31%), (down 0.43%), (down 0.6%) and (down 1.01%), edged lower.

Pharmaceuticals shares were mixed. (up 1.10%), (up 0.84%), (up 0.67%), Cadila Healthcare (up 0.57%), (up 0.50%) and (up 0.06%), edged higher. Lupin (down 0.14%), (down 0.23%), (down 0.66%), (down 0.66%), (down 0.85%) and (down 2.56%), edged lower.

was up 0.76%. The company announced during trading hours today, 24 January 2019, the launch of Injectable Emulsion, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of (propofol) Injectable Emulsion, USP, approved by the (USFDA). The brand and generic had US sales of approximately $310 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in November 2018 according to Dr. Reddy's Injectable Emulsion, USP is available in 10 mg/ml vials for single patient use only.

Meanwhile, the of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, hereby directed that during the period of indisposition of Arun Jaitley, minister; the portfolios of of Finance and of Corporate Affairs held by him, be temporarily assigned to Piyush Goyal, in addition to his existing portfolios. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, be designated as without portfolio during the period of his indisposition or till such time he is able to resume his work as Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs, President's Secretariat said in a press communiqu

Media reports suggested that Goyal, who already holds the charge of the Ministry of Railways, is now expected to present the last budget of his government's five-year tenure. The budget, likely to be presented on 1 February 2019, will be an interim one as elections are due later this year.

Overseas, shares were trading higher on Thursday amid uncertainties surrounding the global economic outlook as well as the ongoing US- trade fight.

US stocks closed higher on Wednesday as upbeat earnings from corporate heavyweights helped to assuage lingering worries over global growth and US- trade tensions.

Meanwhile, the was poised to vote Thursday on dueling proposals to reopen the government. A partial shutdown entered its 33rd day on Wednesday.

