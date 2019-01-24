Market headed for a positive start

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could rise 23.50 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, shares were mixed on Thursday amid uncertainties surrounding the global economic outlook as well as the ongoing US- trade fight.

US stocks closed higher on Wednesday as upbeat earnings from corporate heavyweights helped to assuage lingering worries over global growth and US- trade tensions.

Meanwhile, the was poised to vote Thursday on dueling proposals to reopen the government. A partial shutdown entered its 33rd day on Wednesday.

Closer home, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 775.82 crore on Wednesday, 23 January 2019, as per provisional data released by the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 583.77 crore on Wednesday, 23 January 2019, as per provisional data.

Domestic stocks ended with sharp losses on Wednesday, 23 January 2019, led by slide in index pivotals ITC, and The barometer index, the BSE Sensex, fell 336.17 points or 0.92% to settle at 36,108.47. The 50 index fell 91.25 points or 0.84% to settle at 10,831.50.

