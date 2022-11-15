Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 34.64% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 25.30% to Rs 452.57 croreNet profit of Marksans Pharma rose 34.64% to Rs 61.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.30% to Rs 452.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 361.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales452.57361.20 25 OPM %17.7416.64 -PBDT91.8867.16 37 PBT77.8359.78 30 NP61.2545.49 35
