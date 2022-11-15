Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 34.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.30% to Rs 452.57 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma rose 34.64% to Rs 61.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.30% to Rs 452.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 361.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.452.57361.2017.7416.6491.8867.1677.8359.7861.2545.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)