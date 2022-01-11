Marksans Pharma gains on US FDA nod for Cetirizine Hydrochloride tablets

Marksans Pharma advanced 3.33% to Rs 63.70 after the company announced the receipt of final approval from US Food & Drugs Administration for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for over the counter (OTC) Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets.

The drug is indicated for the treatment of the perennial allergic rhinitis including sneezing, rhinorrhea, postnasal discharge, watery eyes, running nose.

The product will be marketed under store brand labels and is comparable to the brand Zyrtec.

Marksans Pharma is an Indian pharmaceutical company having a global footprint. The company's strengths lie in research, manufacturing and marketing of finished dosage pharmaceutical formulations.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported an 8.8% fall in net profit to Rs 46.29 crore on a 1.3% rise in net sales to Rs 361 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

