Volumes soar at Nilkamal Ltd counter

RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Valiant Organics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 January 2022.

Nilkamal Ltd recorded volume of 81221 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4525 shares. The stock gained 6.89% to Rs.2,657.65. Volumes stood at 5467 shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd registered volume of 27.44 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.18% to Rs.428.95. Volumes stood at 9.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd registered volume of 52.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.40 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.10% to Rs.155.00. Volumes stood at 6.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd notched up volume of 43.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.12% to Rs.892.90. Volumes stood at 4.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Valiant Organics Ltd clocked volume of 4.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 82290 shares. The stock lost 1.58% to Rs.1,266.00. Volumes stood at 1.82 lakh shares in the last session.

