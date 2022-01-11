Oriental Trimex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd, Vaksons Automobiles Ltd, Manaksia Steels Ltd and 20 Microns Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 January 2022.

Oriental Trimex Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 14.49 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd crashed 7.27% to Rs 217.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6141 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3681 shares in the past one month.

Vaksons Automobiles Ltd lost 7.07% to Rs 40.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4575 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2535 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Steels Ltd plummeted 6.52% to Rs 41.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30669 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72113 shares in the past one month.

20 Microns Ltd dropped 6.04% to Rs 84. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

