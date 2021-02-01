Maruti Suzuki gains after auto sales rise 4% YoY in Jan

Maruti Suzuki India added 0.84% to Rs 7268.35 after the auto major's total sales rose 4.3% to 160,752 units in January 2021 from 154,123 units in January 2020.

Sequentially, however, the company's auto sales have remained flat in January 2021 as against 1,60,226 units sold in December 2020.

Total domestic sales (PV+LCV) rose 0.2% to 142,604 units while total export sales rose 29.3% to 12,445 units in January 2021 over January 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

