Banking shares gain

Banking stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE BANKEX index rising 443.71 points or 1.28% at 35106.22 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE BANKEX index, IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 6.95%), ICICI Bank Ltd (up 4.33%), HDFC Bank Ltd (up 0.89%), RBL Bank Ltd (up 0.63%), and State Bank of India (up 0.41%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Axis Bank Ltd (down 1.08%), Bandhan Bank Ltd (down 1.07%), and City Union Bank Ltd (down 1.03%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 181.65 or 0.39% at 46467.42.

The Nifty 50 index was up 48.6 points or 0.36% at 13683.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 70.34 points or 0.39% at 17917.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 25.7 points or 0.43% at 5980.57.

On BSE,1057 shares were trading in green, 1067 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

