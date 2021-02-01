IIFL Finance hits the roof after strong Q3 performance

IIFL Finance hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 176.25 after the NBFC's net profit jumped 47.1% to Rs 268.33 crore on 31.9% rise in total income to Rs 1,530.27 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Operating profit in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 385.40 crore, up by 69.9% from Rs 226.78 crore in Q3 December 2019. The company's provisions and write-offs were at Rs 11.36 crore in the third quarter.

Profit before tax jumped 47.8% to Rs 348.20 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 235.64 crore in Q3 FY20. Current tax expenses during the quarter increased by 154.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 85.70 crore.

Assets under management rose 17% to Rs 42,264 crore in Q3 December 2020 from Rs 36,015 crore in Q3 December 2019.

The NBFC's loan book increased by 19% to Rs 30,893 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 25,901 crore in Q3 FY20.

In Q3 FY21, the ratio of gross NPAs to net advances (GNPA) was 1.61% and the ratio of net NPAs to net advances (NNPA) was 0.77%. Not considering Supreme Court deferment order, proforma GNPA was 2.87% and NNPA was 1.46%.

IIFL Finance is a retail focused diversified NBFC that is engaged in the business of loans and mortgages along with its subsidiaries - IIFL Home Finance and Samasta Microfinance. The company offers a wide spectrum of products such as home loan, gold loan, business loan, microfinance, capital market finance and developer & construction finance to a vast customer base of over 4 million customers.

