Maruti Suzuki India Ltd up for third straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7947, up 5.92% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 18086.4. The Sensex is at 60618.42, down 0.17%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has risen around 3.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11687.65, up 2.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 56.31 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

