Mindtree Ltd spurts 0.65%, up for five straight sessions

Mindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 4963.4, up 0.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 269.82% in last one year as compared to a 40.41% gain in NIFTY and a 70.77% gain in the Nifty IT.

Mindtree Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4963.4, up 0.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 18076.6. The Sensex is at 60586.45, down 0.22%. Mindtree Ltd has added around 5.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36465.3, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4968.35, up 0.39% on the day. Mindtree Ltd is up 269.82% in last one year as compared to a 40.41% gain in NIFTY and a 70.77% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 58.64 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)